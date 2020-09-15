Myrtle Jones, 90 of Holden, Missouri, passed away September 10th, 2020. Order of Eastern Star Service will be 5:30 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.

