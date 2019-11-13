Morris Lynn Collins, 72 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m., both Friday, November 15, 2019 at Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church in Warrensburg. Visitation will resume 10:00 Saturday, November 16, 2019 with funeral services following at 11:00, both at the Warrensburg High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.