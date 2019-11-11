*******REFLECTIONS OF LIFE******
Morris Lynn Collins was born May 28, 1947, in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Jesse T. and Barbara J. (Jefferson) Collins. He was raised north of Warrensburg, MO, in the Mt. Olive Community.
Morris Collins, a native Missourian and life-long resident of Warrensburg, graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1965, and later CMSU in 1969 and 1973.
Mr. Collins’ 50 year career as an educator began in 1969, when he was hired as the first African American teacher in Warrensburg following the integration of schools in 1954. After retirement in 2002, he became an adjunct Professor for UCM, teaching for the Department of Art & Design. He also served as a supervisor for student teachers. Mr. Collins received numerous awards and accolades throughout his tenure including the UCM Legacy Alumni Award this past October.
Morris served as a 15-year member of the Warrensburg R-VI Board of Education. He was also a co-founder of the local Diversity & Dialogue Group, along with the Diversity & Inclusion Commission.
Morris Collins and his family traveled extensively, having visited 48 of the 50 States and Canada. He enjoyed collecting maps and model cars, watching the Weather Channel and cooking a variety of dishes for family and friends.
Pastor Collins was Senior Pastor of Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church in Warrensburg, MO. His longtime motto: “Don’t Let Nobody Define You.” Only you and God can define who you are and what your future can be.
Pastor Collins leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Loretta Mae Collins (Derritt) of Leavenworth, KS, their four children: Christa Collins, Seth Collins (Rebecca), Barbara Hill (Daunte), and Sarah Collins, two special great-nephews: Jacob Derritt and Nathan Derritt (Hanna), one special great-great-nephew Keyshawn, and four grandchildren, A’Nyah Hill, Lynden Hill, Daunte Kevin Hill II (DK), and Abigail Collins, two sisters Karen Levine, Mary Roberson (Willie), one brother Michael Collins(Brenda), a host of brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
