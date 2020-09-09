Mildred "Millie" Ranard, 81, of Spencer, IN passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. She was born in Knob Noster, Missouri on October 19, 1938 to John and Cora (Kirby) Heard.
Millie worked in real estate for over 40 years and also worked with her daughter operating Ranard's Cleaners in Spencer for 25 years. She was a 60 year member of the Calico Girls Homemaker Club. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Owen County Parks and Recreation. Millie enjoyed sewing, cooking, talking with her friends and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Millie is survived by her son, Rick Ranard; daughter, Rhonda Yount; two brothers, Elmer Heard and Sam Heard; three grandchildren, Courtney Dunigan, Brenna Rose and Dustin Elmore; and three great grandchildren, Ian Rose, Emily Rose and Serephine Elmore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Alice Dempsey.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Gary Fiscus officiating. Interment will follow at Gross Cemetery in Whitehall.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN or Owen County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.westparrishpedigo.com
