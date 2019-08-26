Michael Joseph Gallagher, age 73, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home, joining his beloved wife Jessalynn in the afterlife.
He was born March 2, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Neil and Helen (Zoeller) Gallagher.
On July 16, 1976, he and Jessalynn Marie Martin were united in marriage in Goldsboro, NC.
Michael was a veteran of Vietnam, where he served two tours, and eventually retired from the United States Air Force in 1987. His adventures in the Air Force weren’t enough to keep him home in blissful retirement; he managed Domino’s Pizza and drove a school bus for Apple bus before finally retiring to enjoy life. He loved to make everyone around him smile, he never met a stranger. His favorite and most important thing in life was family.
Michael is survived by one daughter Jennifer and her husband Larry Moore of Concordia; three sons: Michael E. Gallagher and his wife Jennifer of Concordia; John Gallagher and his wife Linda of Higginsville; and Chris and wife his Brandi Gallagher of Warrensburg; two brothers Neil Gallagher and his wife Jo of New York; Ed Gallagher and his wife Marge of St Louis; and 17 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister, Kathy Arnet.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Military honors will be presented at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter and checks can be left in care of the funeral home.
