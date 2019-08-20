Merrill, Donald D. 1931-2019

WARRENSBURG, Mo. Donald D. Merrill, 88, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Don was born May 10, 1931, near Bancroft, Iowa, son of Sheldon Edison Merrill and Iva Mae (Denton) Merrill.
He graduated from high school at Seneca, Iowa.
In 1950, he moved with his family to Buffalo, Missouri, and he attended OAMI Trade School at Springfield, Missouri.
Following graduation from OAMI in 1951, Don went to work for Haller Office Equipment in Sedalia, Missouri.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1952, serving in the Korean War. After his discharge from active duty, he went to work for Warrensburg Business Machines.
Don was united in marriage to Myrtle Jane Early, on Oct. 30, 1955, at Elm Spring Baptist Church.
The couple made their home in Warrensburg.
He retired from Warrensburg Business Machines in 1997.
He was a 52 Year Member of American Legion, Post #131.
Don was definitely a Car Guy. He loved antique cars and gas motors. He was a longtime member of Kaiser Frazer Car Club. He was also a member of Chilhowee Gas Engine Club and Mo-Kan Engine Club. Don loved restoring cars. To Quote Don, When I was about 10 years old, we had a 1928 Model A Roadster that I used to do chores. I had to sit on an orange crate to see, I wouldve sat on a cactus to be able to drive.
Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Jane; two daughters, Deborah Kay (Bill) Cox, of Warrensburg, and Donna Rae (Mike) Gwodz, of Odessa, Missouri; five grandchildren: Daniel Cox, Cliff (Danee) Cox and Brad Cox, all of Warrensburg, Sylvia Gwodz and Natalie Gwodz, both of Odessa, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Myla and Maddox; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sheldon Junior Merrill.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Williams Funeral Chapel, in Warrensburg, with Rev. Sid Tiller, of Northside Christian Church officiating.
Interment will follow at Elm Springs Cemetery, north of Kingsville, Missouri, with Military Honors provided by Unites States Army Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be: Bill Cox, Mike Gwodz, Cliff Cox, Brad Cox, Natalie Gwodz and Sylvia Gwodz.
Visitation: The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Legion, Post #131.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
