Merle (Wulff) Norton, 82, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home.
Merle was born December 2, 1936 at Warrenton, Missouri to Warner and Elvera (Stuecken) Wulff. She was confirmed in 1951 at Frieden’s United Church of Christ at Warrenton. She completed a three year nursing diploma in 1957 at Evangelical Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, and earned the Registered Nursing designation. Merle married Arthur Joseph Norton November 26, 1959 at Warrenton. The couple lived in St. Louis and Merle accepted a position with Deaconess Hospital. They moved to Memphis, Tennessee and later to Warrensburg, where she accepted a position with Johnson County Memorial Hospital. Merle held this position for six and a half years before working part time and then retiring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur; two daughters: Rhonda Jo (Jon) Taylor and Reva Jo Norton; grandson: Braden Taylor; brother: Milton Wulff and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law: Anna Mae Wulff.
Memorial Services: will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27th at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg with Rev. Peter Norton of First United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment: will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.