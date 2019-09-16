Melvin (Mel) Burford Miller
Melvin (Mel) Buford Miller, 72, of Warrensburg, MO passed away on September 11, 2019 at the Kansas City Veterans Hospital. A long-time resident of Warrensburg, Mel was born on December 18, 1946 in Zwolle, LA to Billie June Brown (nee Sandel) and was adopted and raised by Claude Morgan Miller and Lillie Mae Miller (nee Lafiette) in Many, LA. He graduated from high school in 1964 and briefly attended Kansas State University before serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969. After settling into the Warrensburg area, Mel owned and operated D&M Shoe Repair and provided the community he loved with shoe repair services, informal counseling sessions, cheesy jokes, and a place of camaraderie and fellowship that was open to everyone who crossed his path.
Mel is survived by three children, Sherry (Mike) Hunter, Morgan (Lindsay) Miller, and Megan (Travis) Nicholls. Two brothers, Kenneth Brown and James (Jimbo) Brown, four grandchildren, Brooklynn Nicholls, Paige Nicholls, Avett Miller and Finnegan Miller.
He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Billie June Brown, his adoptive father, Claude Morgan Miller, his adoptive mother, Lillie Mae Miller, and his brother, Terry Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a short memorial service starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Johnson County Cowboy Church at 386 NW 145th Rd, Warrensburg, MO. The family request that you please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Cowboy Church.
