Mayme Lorine Frerking Combs, 76, of Lee’s Summit, MO, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Concordia Baptist Church with Bro. John Cox and Dale Pollard officiating. Burial will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born July 23, 1943, in Green Ridge, MO, she was the daughter of the late Delmar Frerking and Nellie Howe Frerking. On March 9, 1963, she married Lawrence Combs who preceded her in death on February 6, 2002. Mayme spent 20 years touching numerous lives as a daycare provider. She was a member of Concordia Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Knob Noster VFW Auxiliary and a mom to her miniature poodle, Rusty, for 12 years.
Survivors include five children: Nellie Combs of Gladstone, Julie Gregory of Lee’s Summit, David Combs of Kansas City, Robin Boyd (Andrew) of Raytown and Brock Combs (Katrina) of Kansas City; six grandchildren: Chris Ferguson (Naomi), Michael Woodworth Jr. (Lindsay), Allen Woodworth, Lauren Gregory, Bronson Combs and Keona Combs; one great-granddaughter, Stella May Ferguson; two sisters, Evelyn McKnight of Concordia and Loretta Cedarstorm of Chester, UT; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Victoria Woodworth; and three siblings: Shirley Herron, Richard Frerking and Paul Frerking.
