May Marie (Knapp) Irwin, Warrensburg, MO, was born on January 27, 1929, to George and Minnie Knapp in St. Joseph, MO.
May Marie grew up in a close-knit family community at the east edge of St. Joseph. She was raised on the family farm with her sister. She excelled in academics at school and participated in 4-H and church activities. She played three musical instruments. She graduated from Central High School and earned an Associate’s degree and teaching certificate from St. Joseph Junior College. She taught 1st-8th grades in a one-room school for 2 years. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in education from William Jewell College.
While in college she met William G. (Bill) Irwin who had just been discharged from the US Marine Corps after serving in combat in Korea (ChoSin Reservoir). They married a week after she graduated from William Jewell.
She became a pastor’s wife where Bill pastored in Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Hawaii. May Marie was a constant support as they ministered together. Along the way they were blessed with 4 children. They served in churches for over 50 years and became missionaries with the North American Mission Board as church planters near Vail, Colorado, then transferred to southeastern CO where Bill became a Director of Missions. May Marie was his secretary, Sunday School Director, and led conferences in CO, NM, AZ, CA and MO. May Marie was well-known for her leadership, organizational skills and hospitality.
She and Bill loved to travel and took their children on many camping trips. Later in their lives they bought a motorcycle and traveled all across the country on trips. They also traveled to many Marine Corps (Baker Company) reunions around the US.
As Bill’s health declined, they moved to northern CO to be closer to family. Bill went to Heaven in 2009 after 56 years of marriage. In 2016, May Marie moved back to MO where she went to Heaven on October 17, 2019.
She is proudly survived by her children, Linda (Dennis) Shafer of Loveland, CO, Rick (Marcia) Irwin of St. Simons Island, GA, Cheryl (Michael) Morrow of Warrensburg, MO and Monica Irwin of San Antonio, TX. She is also mourned by her grandchildren, Jason Irwin, Jennifer Irwin, April (Jeff) Cuddeback, Alicia (Rick) Potter, Andrew (Joanna) Shafer, BJ (Taryn) Morrow, Laura (Danny) Guigou and Kyle Beauchamp. She was the great-grandmother of Nolan, Peyton, Sydney, Halle, Makenzie, Leah, Elaine, Elena and Emily.
Greeting May Marie in Heaven were her beloved husband, parents, sister Marge Shipley, grandson Brandon Morrow and daughter-in-law Darah Irwin, along with many extended family members and life-long friends.
A memorial service will be held at Grover Park Baptist Church, Warrensburg, MO, on Tuesday, October 22nd at 3:00 pm. Inurnment will be alongside her husband in Pueblo, CO, at a later date.
