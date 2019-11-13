Maxine Stiles, 97, of Raytown, Missouri, died Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. The family suggest contributions to the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
