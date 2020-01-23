Matthew Dean Johnson, age 31, of Warrensburg, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home.
Matthew was born December 4, 1988, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Matt was a life-long tree trimmer. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends. Most importantly, he loved his children more than life itself.
Matt is survived by his children: Lilliana Johnson and Matthew Johnson, and their mother and his close friend Jessica Sederstrom; his parents, Sam and Lisa Clark of Warrensburg; two brothers: Brandon (Kristal) Johnson of Kingsville, Missouri, and Billy Clark of Warrensburg; two sisters: Megan Johnson of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Ashley (Ryan) Yates of Grain Valley, Missouri; his grandparents Bill and Donna Clark of Warrensburg; a grandfather Dean Landgrebe of Warrensburg and a grandmother Mary Funk of Port St. Lucie, Florida; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Gregory Edward Johnson; his grandfather Rich Johnson and his grandmother Sue Landgrebe.
A Celebration of Matt’s life will take place Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren funeral home in Warrensburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in Matt’s honor can be made to the Matthew Dean Johnson Memorial Fund with checks made payable to either Lisa or Sam Clark and can be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.