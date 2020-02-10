Matthew Aaron Lee, 32, died February 5, 2020. He was born October 8, 1987, at WAFB, Missouri, to Jesse Lee and Lisa Wallen. Graduating from Knob Noster High School in 2006, he thrived in athletics. He was Northern Cheyenne and was active in the Indian Community. He as a traditional dancer. He went on to a 15-year career as a mechanic at Dave Cross Buick.
Matthew is survived by his parents Jesse and Laura Lee and Lisa Rowland, Renelle Yazzie-Lee; sons Kanyon Yazzie and Levi Williams; daughters Mesa Yazzie; brothers Jesse Benjamin, John, Juaquin, Jacquen, Miguel; sisters Katharine, Leslie, Cheyenne, Victoria; grandparents Nina & John Harris; many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Heartland Church in Knob Noster at 1:00 p.m.
