Mary Marveline Williams, age 98, of Warrensburg, Missouri, formerly of Leeton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg, Missouri. She was born on September 23, 1921 in Lincoln, Missouri the daughter of William Zachariah and Zetta (Cooke) Means.
On October 20, 1944, she was united in marriage to George R. Williams in Rome, Georgia. Mary attended Lincoln High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Leeton. She found comfort, belonging and meaning in her religious commitments. At one time, she was the leader of the GA girl's organization in the church. Mary was also active in the TEBO Homemakers Club, Leeton Homemakers Club, the 4-H Club and the Leeton Antiques.
She worked at the Unifem Factory in Warrensburg for twenty-seven years. Mary was an exceptional housekeeper and very proud of her domestic life. She enjoyed cooking and canning. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. Holidays always found her in a celebration of family and friends, decoration and good food. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved every minute she spent with them.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers; Everett, Efton and Irvin Means and two sisters, Mildred Collins and Lucille Settle.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Joyce Determann and her husband Larry of Wichita, Kansas; one son, Robert Williams and his wife Carol of Odessa, Missouri; two grandsons, Wayne Determann and his wife Christine of Wichita, Kansas and Mike Williams and his wife Michelle of Odessa, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Ayden Williams and Brittany Janes and her husband Josh, of Odessa; two great-great-grandsons, Tristen Janes and Landon Whited of Odessa; one brother William Means, of Olathe, Kansas; one sister, Maxine Lanham of North Kansas City, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Mary M. Williams will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Leeton, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow the funeral at the Mineral Creek Cemetery in Leeton. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Leeton c/o the Reser Funeral Home P.O. Box 910 Warsaw, Missouri 65355.
