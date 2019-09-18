January 19, 1942 – September 14, 2019
Mary Louise Bracher went to her Heavenly Home on September 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Holden Baptist Temple. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell – Cast Funeral Home, Holden, Missouri.
