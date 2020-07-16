Obituaries for the Daily Star-Journal are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (660) 747-8123.



Funeral homes may fax information to (660) 747-8741 or email to DSJobits@npgco.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 12 p.m. on the day prior to publication. The Daily Star-Journal publishes on Tuesdays and Fridays.



Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

