Mary Ellen Allen, age 78, of Knob Noster passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
She was born November 7, 1941 in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Herbert Albert and Zelda (Smith) Morgan.
On June 5, 1959, she and Joe McAllister were united in marriage. Joe and their daughter, Bernessa, preceded Mary in death on November 14, 1973.
On February 10, 1981, she married Verdie Allen. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2018.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tina Werneke, her husband Roger and their son, Trenton; daughter, JoEllen Elwell, her two sons, Steve and his wife Sandra and their two children, Stevie and Travis and Lance Elwell and his wife Shane and their four children, Josh, Lane, Ivy, and Morgan, and one daughter, Mary Jo Judd and her husband Kyle and their two children, Kylie and Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Zelda Morgan; a son-in-law, Steve Elwell; and eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Methodist Church of Knob Noster and can be left in care of the funeral home.
