Mary Ann (Pacheco) Armstrong, 75, of Warrensburg, MO died on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Mary Ann loved the Lord and her family with a passion. She was a prayer warrior, a helper and a woman of strength. Mary Ann fought and survived 35 years of Parkinson’s Disease. She is now free of pain and will be deeply missed by her children and family. Daughters: Ann-Marie (Louis) Harland of McLeansboro, IL, Stephanie (Richard) Ricard of Warrensburg, MO and Elizabeth (Aaron) Simbro of Huntsville, AL. Sons: David (Karen) Armstrong of Higganaum, CT and Nathan Armstrong of West Hartford, CT. Daughter-in-law: Lisa (Barry) Armstrong-Wils of Florence, WI. Brother: Joseph Pacheco of New Bedford, MA. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. David E. Armstrong of McLeansboro, IL, her son Jesse J. Armstrong and her parents, Joseph and Mary Pacheco of South Dartmouth, MA.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in West Port, MA where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
