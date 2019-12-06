Mary A. Agueros, age 86, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born May 29, 1933, to Felipa Gomez and Jose Alvarado in San Antonio, Texas.
Mary joined the university in October 1992 as a temporary employee. She became full time in October 2014, and served as information supervisor in the Union, and retired in June 2015. She worked part time after her retirement until June 2018. Mary A. Agueros was known for her friendly, welcoming and helpful approach to assisting campus members and visitors at the Elliott Student Union.
Mary is survived by her 3 children Rosemary Petersen and husband Jay, Paul Agueros and wife Sandy, and Patricia Agueros and daughter-in-law Monique Agueros and beloved cat Tiger.
10 grandchildren Alexandra Petersen, John Agueros and wife Alyssa, Nicole Agueros-Deese, Alexander Agueros, Danielle Lankford and husband Zadac, Adam Agueros, Carl Agueros, and Amber Warlen and husband Jeremy, Sarah Boyd and Rachel Boyd; 6 great-grandchildren Colin Agueros, Lucas Agueros, Zodyn Lankford, Grant Agueros, Weston Agueros, Eli Agueros.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eddy Agueros and son Eddy Agueros Jr.
A visitation will be held at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg, Missouri from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will follow in the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri at 12:00 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the National Kidney Foundation
Rosary and Mass will be conducted Dec. 9 at the Shrine of St. Padre PIO Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas.
