Marvin Neal, age 91, of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
He was born November 24th, 1928, in Centerview, Mo., to John A. Neal and Esther Truan. At a young age they moved to Russell, Ks, where his dad farmed and ran a dairy. After graduating from Russell High School, he went into the Army Air Corps. for 3 years with overseas duty in Okinawa and rose to the rank of sergeant before discharge.
Marvin moved to Warrensburg where he met the love of his life Vada M. Michael.
They were married November 18th, 1950. Together they raised 4 children, Susan K. Jones, Warrensburg, Larry D. Hosler (Lt. Col. USMC Retired) and wife Patty, Stafford, VA, Sandra L. Neal, Osage Beach, MO, and Terry A. Neal and wife Tina, Warrensburg. He is survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Linda Billings, Bogue, KS, and a sister-in-law, Wanda Neal, Pueblo, Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vada; sister, Donna Urbanek; brother, Gary Neal; and grandson, Kyle A. Neal.
He was employed by Christian Motors, Warrensburg Auto Supply, and retired from O’Reilly Automotive. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and watching his grandsons play football.
Marvin was a life member of V.F.W. Post #2513, 4-time past commander, past 6th district commander, and 30 year 6th district quartermaster over 60-year service.
He was a life member of American Legion Post #131 and past commander over 50 year service. He was a life member and past Exalted Ruler Elks Lodge #673 over 50-year service. The best time of his life was working with older Veterans and friends to get the Veterans Home located in Warrensburg. He was elected the first President of V.A.L. (Veterans Assistance League) in 1995 and served until January 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Home. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Warrensburg Veterans Assistance League or Serenity Hospice and can be left in care of the funeral home.
