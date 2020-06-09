Marvin E. Bedsaul, 85 of Warrensburg, MO, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Liberty Cemetery north of Warrensburg.
