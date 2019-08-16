WARRENSBURG, Mo. Dr. Robert Logan Marshall, son of Ira Thomas Marshall and Bertha Culvert Marshall, was born June 2, 1925, the youngest of 11 children, in El Dorado, Kansas, and left this world on Aug. 15, 2019, in Warrensburg, at the age of 94 years, and reunited with his wife Mary Anne.
Bob, as he was known to family and friends, attended high school in El Dorado.
Upon graduating, Bob joined the U.S. Navy and took part in the V-12 Officer program at then Central Missouri State College.
There he met the love of his life, Mary Anne Martin, from Chilhowee, Missouri, who was voted prettiest girl on campus. Bob and Mary Anne wed in 1946.
Following the end of WWII, Bob went into inactive service and continued his education, earning a masters degree in education from CMS.
In 1949, Bob and Mary Anne welcomed their first child, their daughter, Suzanne Marshall.
Four short years later, their son, Robert Craig Marshall followed.
Bob took an avid part in education and the community, teaching mathematics and science in El Dorado, referee for high school basketball games.
With the start of the Korean War, Bob was again called into service and returned to active duty, serving aboard the USS The Sullivans as a gunnery officer.
Upon the completion of his time in service and return to the states, Mary Anne said hed gained 50 pounds and lost most of his hair, but that she loved him all the same. With the war over, Bob returned to reserve status, eventually retiring after 30 honorable years of service with the rank of Captain.
While working in the Kansas City schools, Bob began to pursue another lifelong passion in education and safety. Bob earned his Ph.D. from Kansas University, with his thesis on the need for educating pre-drivers, what we now know as Drivers Education.
Working for the NEA in Washington, Bob would go on to lobby for better traffic safety laws, spearheading the educational movement in driving and eventually serving on President Kennedys Council on Safety.
Throughout these achievements Bob dreamt of building a vehicular driving range, where students of all ages, police and emergency services could learn to drive safely in a controlled environment. However, this would require land and funding.
In 1967, he convinced the state of Missouri, as well as the President and Board of CMS, to let him build his facility. Bob eventually became Dean of Public Safety and Education and went on to lecture and educate about driver safety around the world. The building at the driving range he dreamt would go on to bear his name following the last of his several retirements from CMSU.
Bob was an avid fisherman, spending a great deal of time with Mary Anne at their beloved cabin, in Bennett Spring State Park. Bob taught his love of fishing, and the stream, to his children and in turn to his grandchildren.
It was there that each of them first learned to cast, and where he handed each of them his fishing pole for the first time at age five, which magically had a fish on it every time.
His children, and grandchildren continue to regularly visit the stream and carry on his legacy, which will be passed on to the next generation.
Bob is survived by: his two children, Suzanne Broussard and Robert Craig Marshall; his granddaughter, Dr. Adriane Durey and her husband Dr. Lincoln Durey; his grandson, Guy Robert Swalm and his wife Mandy Swalm; and his great-grandson, Wilson Robert Swalm.
Bob was an active member in his community, a respected leader in his field, and a rock and a mentor for his family.
Bob was a doer, and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Bob made a difference.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, with Pastor Peter Norton officiating.
Interment, wih full military honors, took place in Carpenter Cemetery, Chilhowee, Missouri. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
