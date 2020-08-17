Marsha M. McKnight, 70, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marsha Marlene Spencer was born February 23, 1950 at California, Missouri; daughter of George Dale Spencer and Marjorie Louise (Papen) Spencer. She graduated from Smith – Cotton High School at Sedalia and received her Master’s Degree at UCM in Warrensburg. Marsha was united in marriage to William Henry McKnight, Jr. on September 26, 1969 at Warrensburg. The couple made their home at Lebanon where they both were substitute teachers for a few months.
They resided at Sedalia prior to moving to Ft. Riley, Kansas in 1972. In 1975, they moved to Germany due to her husband, Bill’s career. After two years, the couple moved to Springfield. Marsha had been a Warrensburg resident since 1989. She absolutely loved cooking. She was an avid sports fan, notably her son’s sports. Marsha also loved flower gardening and she had a soft spot in her heart for animals.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; two sons: William Henry McKnight, III (Jennifer) of Windsor, MO and Spencer Dale McKnight (Carolyn) of Lee’s Summit, MO; brother: Gregory Spencer (Elizabeth) of Springfield, MO; five grandchildren: Chloe Marie, William Spencer, Elle Augusta Christa Ann and Kylie and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Christopher Joseph McKnight and brother: Kirk Dale Spencer.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
