Mark Alan Titus Grainger was honored at a small family memorial in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Warrensburg, MO, on October 19, 2019.
Mark was born June 13, 1957, and left us on May 25, 2019. He resided in Warrensburg with grandparents Ed and Martha Wright, during his teen years.
He served in the Navy Seabees and the Army before moving to Florida and Ohio.
His father was William L. Titus. His adopted father was Don L. Grainger and his mother Dona Wright Calahan. He is survived by a brother and two sisters. He will be missed by his daughter, Aurora Mertes and grandson, Kyran, Grand Rapids, MI.
Cremation by Heritage Cremation Society, Louisville, OH.
