Marjorie Z Brown-Yokley age 96, passed away September, 02, 2020, at Wild Wood Senior Living, Joplin, MO.
Marjorie was born 15 October, 1923 to Henry Anderson Wadell and Margaret Louise DeMint Wadell of Warrensburg, MO. Marjorie graduated from Warrensburg High School and Central Missouri State University with a B. S. degree in Education. She completed a Master’s in Education and an Education Specialist degree from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, KS. Marjorie also completed additional course work at the Missouri University, Columbia MO.
Marjorie taught elementary and middle school grades and was a respected librarian in the Joplin Public School system for 30 years. In her retirement, Marjorie taught in the Adult Basic Education programs of Joplin, assisting adults in reading, math and attaining their GED.
Marjorie was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church, “a Methodist, from birth to death” as Marjorie would say. She contributed her talents and resources to Byers Avenue, St. Paul’s, and Royal Heights United Methodist churches.
In 1944, Marjorie married Edgar L Brown; they raised four children. Later, Marjorie raised her granddaughter. In 1996, Marjorie married Thomas Yokley until his death in 2009.
Marjorie was a member of Missouri State Teacher’s Association, Missouri Retired Teachers Association, Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa and the American Association of University Women, where she was active in administrating annual scholarship programs. While raising her four children, Marjorie was an active 60 year member of the Joplin L’Amitie Club “Mother’s Club”. Marjorie was an accepted member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, proving ancestry lineage back to the American Revolutionary War.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Martha Beth Mote, her brother Donald A Wadell and wife Gladys, her sister Pauline and husband Jacque Cowherd, and a grandson, Trea Greer.
Marjorie is survived by her sister Carolyn and husband Mike Hutchko of Warrensburg, MO. Also surviving are Marjorie’s children Roger A. Brown, Joplin, Gayle L. and husband Tom Greer, Joplin, Gary J. Brown and wife Jennifer, Shawnee KS and Lisa M. Mote-Tyler, Joplin and stepdaughter Marjorie L. Yokley, Joplin. There are 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Royal Heights United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery with Gary Brown, Roger Brown, Beau Brown, Tommy Greer, Jacque Cowherd, and Benjamin Brown serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Parker Mortuary on Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
