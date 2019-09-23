Marjorie Ann Teter, 85 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.
Marjorie was born November 23, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Garrett and Bernice (Neville) Kersten. She graduated from East High School in Kansas City. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward Teter on May 1, 1954 in Kansas City. The couple moved from Kansas City to Warrensburg in the summer of 1978. Marjorie volunteered at the hospital for many years. She was active in the Garden Club. She was also very involved in the church as well, having been a member of Secunda.
Survivors include her husband, Charles; daughter: Melissa Garno (Mark) of Statesboro, Georgia; one grandson: Daniel Teter (Andrla) of Higginsville, MO and two great grandsons: Benjamin, age 3 and Wesley, age 3 months. She was preceded in death by her son: Michael Edward; two sisters and a brother.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg, with Fr. Joe Bathke officiating.
Interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.