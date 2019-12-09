Marjorie Ann (Buerkett) Brunner, born November 11, 1931, in Springfield, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Warrensburg, Missouri, at the age of 88. Marjorie attended school in Springfield, IL and married Bill on January 3, 1953, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. In 1961 they moved to their farm in rural Holden, Missouri, where she lived until moving to Warrensburg in 2019 where she received hospice care.
Marjorie was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church since 1961. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Warrensburg, for the past year. She also enjoyed knitting, reading, serving as treasurer of the Shakespeare Book Club and volunteering at the Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary gift shop in Warrensburg. She was one of the early adopters of computer bookkeeping and was involved with the University of Missouri Extension agricultural records through 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Anna Buerkett; step-mother: Doris Houston Buerkett, and brother-in-law: Kenneth Golan.
Marjorie is survived by her sister, Kathleen Golan of Pekin, IL; husband: Bill Brunner of Holden, MO; 5 children: Larry Brunner (Julie) of Kingsville, MO; Janet Wutke (Mike) of Marshfield, MO; Dennis Brunner (Terri) of Centralia, MO; Brian Brunner (Sara) of Overland Park, KS; and Laura Brunner, Warrensburg, MO. She enjoyed her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 11 am at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden, with Father Joe Bathke, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating, with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Holden.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service, Saturday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.