Marion H. Marr, 80, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home.
He was born May 6, 1940, in Warrensburg, the son of Everret and Minnie (Rance) Marr.
Marion graduated from College High in Warrensburg in 1957.
Marion married his wife, Edda Behrendt, from Berlin, Germany in August of 1961 in Warrensburg.
Marion proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1968 proudly serving his country in many locations including Ft. Leonardwood, MO, Berlin, Germany, Ft. Riley, KS, Baumholder Germany, and the Mekong Delta, Vietnam.
After his active duty service was complete, he began working for his father at Marr & Sons Quarry. Marion continued serving his country while working at the Quarry with the U.S. Army National Guard until he reached full retirement in 1986.
After the passing of his father, Everett Marr, Marion and his brother Charles started Marr Brothers Trucking through which they both continued to serve the local community by delivering sand, rock, and dirt. Marr Brothers Trucking came to an end in 2018 with the brothers’ retirement.
Marion is survived by his wife Edda, daughter Diana Taylor, and son Danny Marr. Marion is also survived by three grandsons, Jason Freeman, Matthew Freeman, and Travis Taylor who gave Marion and Edda five great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Charles and John Marr and sisters Alberta and Sue.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Bill Marr; and a sister, Betty Bird. Marion and Edda sadly lost their firstborn daughter Vicky in 1998 and a son-in-law, the late Tim Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans Assistance League and can be left in care of the funeral home.
