Mario Garza-Gonzalez
Mario Garza-Gonzalez, 90, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away February 22, 2020, at the Warrensburg Manor.
Dr. Mario Garza-Gonzalez was born July 29, 1929, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, son of Daniel Garza and Aurelia Gonzalez De Garza. He was a Senior Intern at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. During this time, he met Margaret Hillegass, who was an R.N. and Nurse Supervisor in the delivery room. On September 10, 1954, he married Margaret in Kerrville, TX. The couple moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Mario entered his three year residency in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Radiology at DePaul Hospital. Upon graduation, the couple moved to Warrensburg where Mario operated his Radiology practice from 1958 until 2004.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret; and two sons Mario and Rafael; sister: Carmen Messa; and brothers: Richard Garza-Gonzalez and Rafael Garza-Gonzalez. He is survived by his son, Reon and wife: Lisa; brother: Roberto “Bob” Garza-Gonzalez; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn Rose; Emma Foley; Daniel Rafael; and Samuel Mario; and family friend: Angie Dittmer.
Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, Missouri. Clergy: Father Joe Bathke.
Interment: Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Memorials: are suggested to Crossroads Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
