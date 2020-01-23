Maria S. Stone, age 92, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Maria was born on September 14, 1927, The daughter of Manuel and Delfina (Ortega) Rivera in Fabens, TX.
On October 9, 1954, she married Charles H. Stone, Sr. in San Marcos, TX. Maria accompanied Charles to various assigned bases around the world finally settling at Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Missouri, where Charles retired from the Air Force. Maria liked to keep busy so she worked various jobs throughout Charles' career.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Charles. She is survived by her sister Isabelle Reitz, son Charles (Penny) Stone Jr ; daughter Lisa (Stan) Gustafson; grandchildren Melissa, Apollo, Sherrie Jo, Courtney, many great and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 AM at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home and then again on Saturday Morning from 10 am until service time.
Mourners are invited to join the family at Knob Noster Cemetery for Internment which will be followed by a reception with refreshments at the home of Stan and Lisa Gustafson at 2 pm in Warrensburg.
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to either Crossroads Hospice or Warrensburg Manor Care Center and can be left in care of the funeral home.
