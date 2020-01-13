Margaret “Margi” Warnick, age 89, of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
