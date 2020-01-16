Margaret June ‘Margi’ Warnick, age 89, of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Margi was born on June 11, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Herbert and Betty (Sutter) Watson. She attended elementary and high school in Kansas City and graduated from Central Missouri State College with a Bachelor’s degree in Education, continuing her graduate studies at CMSU. On November 22, 1951, she and Robert ‘Bob’ Warnick were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg.
Margi was a member and president of the Sigma Sigma Sigma social sorority, a member of Kappa Omicron Phi, a national professional Home Economics sorority, and served on the staff of the Rhetor--her college yearbook. She taught vocational home economics at Warrensburg High School for 24 years. She also taught at the Knob Noster Middle School for a number of years. Margi was a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg, a member of Chapter CB, PEO Sisterhood, was an active volunteer at the Western Missouri Medical Center where she assisted in the hospital gift shop and the Bargain Box auxiliary thrift store. She was a former member of the ABC club and the Secunda Study Club. During her retirement years, Margi enjoyed her many friends, playing bridge and spending time at ‘Those Were the Days.’ She was one whose glass was always half full, and she lived by the mantra ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade!’
Margi is survived by two children, her son, Mark Raymond Warnick of Leavenworth, Kansas and her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Warnick-Hooten and husband James of Englewood, Colorado; four grandchildren: Anton Joseph Warnick and wife Laura of El Paso, Texas, Dylan James Warnick and wife Christine of Alexandria, Virginia, Matthew James Hooten of Laramie, Wyoming, Michael Scott Hooten of Englewood, Colorado, and Katherine Anne Hooten of Parker, Colorado; as well as one great-granddaughter, Catalina Faye Warnick of El Paso, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Robert Watson Warnick, a daughter, Kimberly June Warnick and a granddaughter, Petra Kay Warnick.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Reverend Heather Jepsen and Pastor Rick Holland officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Margi’s honor and can be left in care of the funeral home.
