Margaret Ann Pennington, 71 of Leeton, MO, passed away July 16, 2020, in Windsor, MO.
Proceeded in death by her father Edward Allen Pierce , mother Dorothy May Pierce, and sister Sylvia Kathern Faith.
Survived by her sister Vickie M. Stegg of Greenleaf, KS, children: William Lee Pennington of St Louis , Lee Edward Allen Pennington of Barns, KS, Andrea Ann Loulas of Calhoun, MO; grandchildren Savanah Pennington, Ian Pennington, and Seth Pennington.
No services are planned.
