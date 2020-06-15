Lyndall “Pat” Narron, age 79, of Warrensburg, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be left in care of the funeral home.
