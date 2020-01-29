Lyle M. (L.M.) Rice, 69, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Biloxi VA Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Mexico, MO, Sunday, February 9. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 followed by a short service. Interment will be held at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
406 W. 34th Street
Kansas City, Missouri 64111
