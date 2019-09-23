Lula “Pauline” Urfer, 81 of Leeton, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Westwood Living Center in Clinton.
Pauline was born February 12, 1938 at Carthage, Missouri the daughter of Paul N. and Juanita M. (Best) Hutchins. She graduated from Chilhowee High School. She was united in marriage to John Henry Urfer on January 3, 1969 in Chilhowee. The couple lived on a farm east of Chilhowee for many years. In 1989, they moved to Leeton. Pauline was a seamstress with Unitog for nearly forty years. More recently, she was a cook at the Leeton School for thirteen years. Pauline enjoyed creating Porcelain dolls and also, playing golf. She was a member of Leeton United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed playing the piano.
Survivors include her sister: Illa Miller (Thomas) of Clinton, MO; brother: Larry Hutchins (Rosa) of El Paso, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2006.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24th at Leeton United Methodist Church with Rev. Harvey Beach officiating.
Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, north of Chilhowee.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiloh Cemetery Association in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
