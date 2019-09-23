Luevina B. Wallace, 103 of Sarasota, Florida; formerly of Holden, passed away Friday, September 9, 2019 in Sarasota. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28th at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden, with interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.