Lorene “Lori” Higgins, 63 of Holden, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Holden.
Lori was born December 5, 1956, in Holden, MO, daughter of Elton H. Guinn, Sr. and Violet Pearl (Price) Guinn. She attended Holden High School and later married Donald “Donnie” Higgins, Sr.
Lori worked at Pleasant Hill Veneer Corporation as a grader for nearly thirty years. When the Veneer plant closed she moved to Ripley, West Virginia, and was employed with GENEWOVE as a grader. Lori eventually returned to Holden and went to work at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg in the housekeeping department, until leaving due to health reasons. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, country line dancing, planting flowers but most importantly connecting with people and helping them in any way she could. Lori attended Forward Community Church in Holden. She was a good and faithful servant to the Lord.
Survivors include her daughter: Leslee “Shauntel” Colson (Michael) of Columbus, MS; three sons: Donald William “D. J.” Higgins, Jr. of Holden, MO; Jesse Lee Higgins of Holden, MO and Andrew Jordan Higgins (Robyn) of Holden, MO; five grandchildren: Katherine Colson and Michael Jacob Colson, Hunter Higgins, Caleb Kohen and M’Kayla Higgins,; three sisters: Becky L. Atkins (Jerry) of Kansas City, MO; Debbie D. Belanger of Holden, MO and Margaret M. Wilson of Oak Grove, MO; four brothers: Isaac H. Guinn of Kansas City, MO; Elton H. Guinn, Jr. (Judy) of Holden, MO; Denver D. Guinn (Jeanne) of Warrensburg, MO and Teddy W. Guinn (Pam) of Holden, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lori was preceded in death by her mother and father and brother, Michael G. “Mike” Guinn and sister, Sandra L. Guinn.
Services: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic; a graveside service will be offered to the immediate family only at this time, at Medford Cemetery, south of Holden.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to American Lung Cancer Institute to further small cell lung cancer research.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
