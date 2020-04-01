Loran “Keith” Smith Sr. passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020, in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Keith was born on September 19, 1939, at the Clinton Hospital in Henry County, Missouri, to H. Herbert Smith and Leta A. Smith. Keith and his family moved to Warrensburg in the early 1940’s. Keith attended the Warrensburg Lab School for 1st and 2nd grades, where he met Barbara Ann Culp, who did not like him at the time, but would later be his Partner in Life from High School until her passing in 2012. Keith attended public school from 3rd-10th grades. He attended College High for 11th and 12th grades, when he started dating Barbara Ann Culp. They were united in marriage on August 19, 1960 in Warrensburg.
Keith and Barbara owned and operated Smith Welding and Radiator Shop in Warrensburg for over 60 years. Keith and his father Herb opened Smith Welding and Radiator Shop on August 4, 1958. They manufactured the frames for Swisher mowers for 40 years. The business was expanded to include Radiator and A.C. Service, and lawn and garden equipment sales and services.
Keith became a member of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg in 1949. He served as a Church Trustee in the 1980's and 1990’s, he also served as the Chairman of the Church Trustees. He was a member of the Warrensburg Optimist Club during the 1980’s and 1990’s.
In the 1980’s, Keith and Barbara bought a 1950 Studebaker Champion, which was like Keith’s first car. This started a passion for restoring Studebakers and attending Car Shows, which they both loved. They were members of the Ozark Trails Studebaker Club, the Heart of America Studebaker Drivers Club, where they made many good friends.
Keith had many jobs in his life from throwing the Kansas City Star to working in repair shops. Keith loved his family, friends and cars. Everywhere he went he struck up conversations with strangers and made new friends. He is loved and missed by all that knew him.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Surviving his passing are his sons, Loran Keith Smith Jr. and husband Carl D. Duffield of Washington D.C., and Leon “Dale” Smith and wife Stacy D. Smith of St. Charles, Missouri. Grandchildren, Courtney M. Lynn and fiancé Crystal Habermehl of Independence, Missouri, and Jacob M.Terry and fiance Kennedy Sartwell of Victoria, Texas. Great-Granddaughter, Aubrey M. Lynn of Independence, Missouri.
Keith designated the following people as Honorary Pallbearers: John Luellen, Richard Lohe, Ray Bates, Paul Willard, Kevin Raynes, Jacob Terry, Jarvis Slatery, Mike Fox and Randy Meek.
There will be a private family burial, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg or the Infusion Clinic at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
