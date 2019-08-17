Long, William H. 1928-2019

WARRENSBURG, Mo. William (Bill) Henry Long, went home to be with our Lord, Aug. 13, 2019.
Bill was born to William and Annie (Bulmer) Long, on July 11, 1928, in Guernsey C.I., of England.
On Feb. 13, 1960, Bill married the love of his life, Louisette Rochon, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage together, until her passing in 2011.
Bill was well known for his jovial sense of humor, his love of his collection of Tops and old coins, and his love of working with the public. He never met a stranger and loved everyone he met.
Bills most enjoyment came from the time he spent with his two grandsons, Kris and Brad. He taught them to laugh at the world, to swim and how to have fun. The boys were his focus as he never missed a baseball or football game, school concert or life event for either of them.
Bill lead a full life having served in the RAF, traveled through Canada and called Amesbury, Massachusetts home for nearly 40 years.
He moved to Warrensburg to be close to his grandsons and help with Stevens business.
Bill will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by: his son, Steven and daughter-in-law Tammy, of the home; their sons, Kristopher Long and wife Kayla, of Santa Maria, California, and Bradley Long of Avon, Colorado.
He is also survived by his sisters, Pearl Martel, Elsie Hoolahan and Florence Corbin, all of Guernsey C.I. England.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Warrensburg Senior Center, in his honor.
Arrangements entrusted to: Williams Funeral Chapel, in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
