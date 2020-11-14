Loel Frank Nance, 86, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was born May 11, 1934, in Hardin County, Tennessee, the son of William S. Nance and Mary Ellen (Northcutt) Nance.
He worked for the Missouri Soil Conservation Commission in the early 1960s at Warrensburg, where he met Mary Ann Atwell, then a student at CMSU; on March 15, 1963, they were married, she survives.
They lived at Sikeston, Missouri, where Loel was a right-of-way negotiator for the Highway Department, and in 1980 became owner of a radiator and compressor business there which he operated until his retirement in the mid-90s. In 1997 the couple moved to their farm outside Warrensburg, where they raised spotted Tennessee Walking Horses and a few head of cattle. He was a member of Church of Hope.
Survivors in addition to his wife Mary Ann include one son, Jeffrey Nance, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers; he was preceded in death by two sisters.
There will be a graveside service for family; he will be buried at Centerview, Missouri.
