Louise Lockwood
Louise Lockwood, 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Service to follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Enon Baptist Church, 541 MO-131, Holden, MO, 64040.
Memories of Louise and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
Arrangements: Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second St., Odessa, MO, 64076. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
