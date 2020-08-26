Lisa Michele Spear, age 59, of Leeton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at KU Medical Center.
She was born November 15, 1960 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, the daughter of Helen Kathleen Johnson-Baker.
Lisa is survived by her children, Matthew Keller of Kansas City, MO, Leah (Kevin) Gardner of Chilhowee, and Stew (Chantel) Spear of Kansas City, MO; and a granddaughter, Lauren Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen, and a brother, Robin Baker.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Brother Charles Brant officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lisa Spear Memorial Fund with checks made payable to Leah Gardner and left in care of the funeral home.
