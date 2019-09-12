Linda Marie Martin, 64, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Kansas City, MO.
Linda was born on October 15, 1954, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Jerome “Jerry” Westhoff and Ellen Gaspar Westhoff. She was raised in South Dakota and graduated from McCook Central High in Salem. Later, she attended Vatterott College.
On March 28, 1991 she married Lloyd Martin and together they spent 28 wonderful years raising a family. She worked as a warranty clerk for Frank Ancona Honda for 18 years, and briefly worked for Swishers.
Linda enjoyed playing golf with Lloyd and passionately pursued that illusive “hole-in-one.” She also loved to dance the two-step and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. You knew where you stood with Linda, but if you were her friend, she’d do anything for you.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; grandparents, Alphonse and Ruth Westhoff and John and Mary Gaspar.
Linda is survived by her husband, Lloyd Martin of the home; children, Bryan (Heather) Johnson of Raymore, MO, Kurt (Cathy) Fluegel of Montrose, MO, Monica Demir of Salem, SD, and Patrick Fluegel of Shelbyville, TN; step-son, Jimmy Adams of Dodge City, KS; mother Ellen Westhoff of Sioux Falls SD, grandchildren, Kendall Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Kambell Johnson, Spencer Johnson, McKenna Fluegel Tyler Demir, Addison Fluegel, Alyssa Lauck, Maci Fluegel, and Sadi Fluegel ; siblings, Jim (Korinne) Westhoff, Mary (Samir) Abu-Ghazaleh, Cathy (Rich) Roling, Cindy (Mike) Duffy, Bob (Rita) Westhoff, Tammy (Leonard) Teske, and Steve (Shelley) Westhoff.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 1:00 p.m., at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday September 13th. Following cremation, she will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem, SD.
Contributions can be made to Johnson County Cancer Foundation and memorial may be left in care of the funeral home.
