Linda Dean Mallatt
Linda Dean Mallatt 63, passed Thursday, August 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, John H. Dean. Survived by her husband Glen D. Mallatt, mother Gladys L. Dean, brothers Larry R. Dean and Robert E. Dean, many nieces and nephews. Graduated from Holden High School. She was employed by G.S.A., retired 2014 with 35 years. Member of Enon Baptist Church. Memorial service held 9-6-19, Enon Baptist Church, Pittsville, MO.
