Leslie “Dale” McCormack, 93, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Warrensburg Veterans Home.
Dale was born October 22, 1926, in Warrensburg, son of Walter and Ernestine (Kohnle) McCormack. He graduated from College High in Warrensburg and served in the United States Army during WWII. He was united in marriage to Frances K. Bradley on October 17, 1948, in Warrensburg.
Dale was a lifelong Warrensburg resident. He was a farmer and he was also a rural mail carrier. His hobby was refurbishing antique tractors.
Survivors include three children: Robert McCormack (Eileen) of Wheeling, WV; Lee Ann Schoeneck (Ken Veenendaal) of St. Joseph, MO and Allen McCormack of Warrensburg, MO; three grandchildren: Ryan, Patrick and Benjamen and three great-grandchildren: Mia, Sophia and Harper.
Dale was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Frances; granddaughter: Margaret McFarland; sister: Mary McCormack and brother: Virgil Lee McCormack.
There will be a private graveside service at Sunset Hill Cemetery due to COVID.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. Contributions may be left to the Warrensburg Veterans Home in care of the funeral home.
