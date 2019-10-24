Leona "Marie" (Green) Zeih, 83, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Warrensburg Manor in Warrensburg, MO.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, with the visitation starting one hour prior at 1:00 p.m. at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64067, 816-633-5524. Burial will be in the Odessa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heart of America Alzheimer's Association. Memories of Marie and condolences for her family may be left at www.ledfordfamilyfh.com or on our Facebook Page.
Marie was born on June 1, 1936 in Concordia, MO, to Jesse and Blanche (Barker) Green. She graduated from Higginsville High School in 1956. On December 6, 1958 Marie was united in marriage to Merle Dean Zeih in Higginsville, MO. He preceded her in death. Marie worked for Rival Manufacturing Company for several years and later became the owner and operator of M&M Antiques and Refinishing. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Marie enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include three children, Larry Zeih and wife Kelly of Lee's Summit, MO, Danny Zeih and wife Gloria of Independence, MO, and Teresa Thomas and husband, Alan of Knob Noster, MO; two brothers, Gerald Green and wife Diane of Mexico, MO and David Green of Freemont, CA; one sister, Shirley Rodekohr of Lexington, MO; one brother-in-law, Phillip Zeih and wife Shirley of Odessa; ten grandchildren, Mindy Arndt and spouse Guy, Brandi Williams, Jennifer Courter and spouse Chris, Charles Cline and spouse Stephanie, Teri Cline, Deana Zeih, Adam Zeih and spouse Alexandra, Ashley Zeih, Aisha Garba and significant other Josh Weidner and Kyle Thomas and spouse Abbey; fifteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Green; one sister, Louise Borgstadt; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Green; and one brother-in-law, Maurice Rodekohr.
