1953-2020
Lee Teater, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born February 21, 1953, in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Lee married Sondra Richardson on June 16, 1989; she survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Dorothy (Swope) Teater.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
