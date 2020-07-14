Laurence (Larry) E Tighe, 88 years, of Fremont, NE, passed away on July 5, 2020, in Manila, Philippines. Born in Bancroft, Nebraska on December 16th, 1931. Son of Paul E. and Jessie (Robinson) Tighe. He served with the Fifth Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War. He married Maryellen Wood of Ellsworth, Kansas in 1952, just prior to leaving the Army as a Sergeant First Class. He entered the credit bureau business in Colorado, with his brother-in-law Harry Wood in 1957. In 1960, he returned to Nebraska and served as a President of Credit Bureau Services until 1995. He remained active with many business interests, as well as, land conservation, hunting clubs, farming and cattle projects in several Midwestern states.
He is survived by daughter Cathy Tighe of Fremont, NE; son Dean Tighe (wife Cathy) of Texas, his beloved grandchildren, Vanessa Shuck, Maryellen Tighe, and Currie Tighe; and Don Tighe (wife Pat) of Arlington, NE. He was preceded in death by two wives, Maryellen in 1970 and Gina Patrolla in 2019, his eldest son Gary in 2008, his parents, his sister Patricia in 1973 and his brother Paul (Junior) in 2018.
Private burial services will be held at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, NE, at a later date. Online condolences may be left with Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Back to the Bible (Lincoln, NE) or to Hearts United for Animals (Auburn, NE). Condolences may be sent to POB 522, Fremont, NE 68026.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.