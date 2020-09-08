Laura Louise Moore, age 72, of Knob Noster, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born December 7, 1947 in Sedalia, the daughter of Roy and Rebecca (Bailey) Nace.
On February 11, 1973, she and Gary Moore were united in marriage.
A 1966 Knob Noster High School graduate, Laura worked for Unitog, Ben Franklin, Moore’s Decorating, and the Knob Noster Item. After daughter Dana started school, she began working for the Knob Noster School District. Throughout the years, she was a paraprofessional, custodian, computer technician, and office assistant before retiring in 2011.
Laura is survived by her daughter Dana (Jason) Smith of Knob Noster; her stepson Russell Moore of Springfield and stepdaughter Shelly (Bruce) Swopes of El Dorado Springs; her grandchildren, Wyatt, Ian, Zach, Katy, Claire, Amanda (Justin) Tyler, and Bryce; her great grandchildren, Jase, Eli, Callum, Fay, and Vincent; her sister Patsy Senior of Warrensburg; her sister-in-law Doris Nace of Knob Noster; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Gary Moore, parents Roy and Rebecca Nace, and brother Leon Nace.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ian Moore, Zach Moore, Cole Nace, Charles Jenkins, Chris Adams, Aaron Adams, Branden Mueller, and Jared Goucher. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Moore, Bruce Swopes, Bryce Swopes, Steve Nace, and David Bancroft.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association and can be left in care of the funeral home.
